Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Slammed For Visiting Poor Countries While Wearing Designer Clothes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under scrutiny following their high-profile visits to Nigeria and Colombia earlier this year. Critics claim their extravagant lifestyle contrasts sharply with the socio-economic realities of the nations they aim to support.

A German documentary titled Harry: The Lost Prince, which aired this week on ZDF, shed light on how the couple's public image during these tours seems at odds with the challenges faced by the countries they visited. The pointed out the disparity between their philanthropic messaging and their approach during these trips.

The controversy intensified in August when reports emerged that their visit to Colombia cost the nation £1.5 million ( ₹16 crore) for security alone. Critics argue that such expenses are excessive, especially for nations grappling with poverty.

Royal commentator Russell Myers expressed his concerns during the documentary, noting that appearances matter when visiting underprivileged communities. He highlighted that arriving in countries like Nigeria and Colombia while wearing expensive designer outfits might not convey the intended message of solidarity and support.

"If you're going to places like Nigeria, like Colombia, which have huge socio-economic problems, some of the world's poorest communities in these countries, and you're turning up wearing tens of thousands of pounds worth of designer clothes - it really doesn't send the right message," Myers said in the documentary.

The criticism of their philanthropic approach is not new, but it has resurfaced amidst the luxurious lifestyle the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lead in the United States . This scrutiny comes as part of broader questions about the couple's efforts to balance their royal legacy with their independence.