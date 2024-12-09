What To Expect From Trump 2.0: Higher Tariffs, Immigration Crackdown, Healthcare Overhaul And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald in an interview with NBC discussed potential tariffs and their impact on US consumers, saying he can't guarantee prices won't rise, according to a report by the AP. Trump also spoke about his plans for immigration, foreign policy, and the justice system, where he did not decline indications that he could seek retribution against rivals.

The“wide-ranging” interview on NBC's 'Meet the Press' was aired on December 8 and also included Trump's plans for his coming administration, including on healthcare , Israel, Ukraine, monetary policy and more.

| Top events of December 9: PM Modi to launch women-centric scheme in Haryana

We take a look at some of the issues covered.

Plans for Tariffs On, But Trump Says Can't Guarantee Prices

During his campaign for the presidential elections, Trump promised to impose trade penalties and tariffs on countries like China. Even recently he threatened tariffs on BRICS nations and neighbours Mexico and Canada.

Speaking to the channel, Trump said he does not believe economists' predictions that added costs on imported goods would lead to higher prices for domestic consumers, but failed to make promises.

“I can't guarantee anything. I can't guarantee tomorrow,” Trump said.

He has pledged that, on his first day in office in January, he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on all goods imported from Mexico and Canada unless those countries satisfactorily stop illegal immigration and the flow of illegal drugs such as fentanyl into the US, besides additional tariffs on China to help force that country to crack down on fentanyl production.

”All I want to do is I want to have a level, fast, but fair playing field,” Trump said.

| Trump trolls Jill Biden in 'patriot' perfumes ad post: 'Even enemies...' Plans for Vengeance? Trump's Answer Unclear...

During the interview, Trump also suggested retribution against his detractors, but claimed to have no interest in vengeance. The US-President elect is convicted of 34 felonies in a New York state court and had vague words for the channel on what his plans for the Justice Department include.

“Honestly, they should go to jail,” Trump said of members of Congress who investigated the January 6 (2021) Capitol insurrection and reaffirmed plans to pardon supporters who were convicted for their roles in the riot, on his first day in office.

As for the idea of revenge driving potential prosecutions, Trump said:“I have the absolute right. I'm the chief law enforcement officer, you do know that. I'm the president. But I'm not interested in that.”

But when asked specifically whether he would direct his administration to pursue cases, he said,“No,” and suggested he did not expect the FBI to quickly undertake investigations into his political enemies. However he also said he would leave the decision with his attorney general pick Pam Bondi .“I want her to do what she wants to do,” he said.

| Bomb alerts in 40 Delhi schools today: Ransom of $30,000 demanded, say police Immigration, Deportations, Birthright - Trump Plans 'Swift Action'

Trump repeatedly mentioned his promises to seal the U.S.-Mexico border and deport millions of people who are in the U.S. illegally through a mass deportation program.

“I think you have to do it,” he said.

He suggested he would try to use executive action to end“birthright” citizenship under which people born in the U.S. are considered citizens - although such protections are spelled out in the Constitution.

Asked specifically about the future for people who were brought into the country illegally as children and have been shielded from deportation in recent years, Trump said,“I want to work something out,” indicating he might seek a solution with Congress.

But Trump also said he does not“want to be breaking up families” of mixed legal status,“so the only way you don't break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back.”

Trump commits to NATO, with conditions, and waffles on Putin and Ukraine

Long a critic of NATO members for not spending more on their own defense, Trump said he“absolutely” would remain in the alliance“if they pay their bills.”

Pressed on whether he would withdraw if he were dissatisfied with allies' commitments, Trump said he wants the U.S. treated“fairly” on trade and defense.

He waffled on a NATO priority of containing Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Trump suggested Ukraine should prepare for less U.S. aid in its defense against Putin's invasion.“Possibly. Yeah, probably. Sure,” Trump said of reducing Ukraine assistance from Washington. Separately, Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire.

Asked about Putin, Trump said initially that he has not talked to the Russian leader since Election Day last month, but then hedged:“I haven't spoken to him recently.” Trump said when pressed, adding that he did not want to“impede the negotiation.”

Trump says Powell is safe at the Fed, but not Wray at the FBI

The president-elect said he has no intention, at least for now, of asking Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to step down before Powell's term ends in 2028. Trump said during the campaign that presidents should have more say in Fed policy, including interest rates.

Trump did not offer any job assurances for FBI Director Christopher Wray, whose term is to end in 2027.

Asked about Wray, Trump said:“Well, I mean, it would sort of seem pretty obvious” that if the Senate confirms Kash Patel as his pick for FBI chief, then“he's going to be taking somebody's place, right? Somebody is the man that you're talking about.”

Trump is absolute about Social Security, not so much on abortion and health insurance

Trump promised that the government efficiency effort led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will not threaten Social Security.“We're not touching Social Security, other than we make it more efficient,” he said. He added that“we're not raising ages or any of that stuff.”

He was not so specific about abortion or his long-promised overhaul of the Affordable Care Act.

On abortion, Trump continued his inconsistencies and said he would“probably” not move to restrict access to the abortion pills that now account for a majority of pregnancy terminations, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights. But pressed on whether he would commit to that position, Trump replied,“Well, I commit. I mean, are -- things do -- things change. I think they change.”

Reprising a line from his Sept. 10 debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump again said he had“concepts” of a plan to substitute for the 2010 Affordable Care Act, which he called“lousy health care.”

He added a promise that any Trump version would maintain insurance protections for Americans with preexisting health conditions. He did not explain how such a design would be different from the status quo or how he could deliver on his desire for“better health care for less money.”

(With inputs from AP)