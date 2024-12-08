Teams Gear Up For Last Leg 1 Pro League Matches

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The CFI Professional League heads into its final stretch in Leg 1 with all clubs playing this week.

Standings shifted as Hussein stayed atop the pack, although together with Wihdat, they had matches postponed due to stage 6 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian (ACL) Two matches. Wihdat lost 3-1 to UAE's Sharjah Tuesday while Hussein played Kuwait FC in an away match Wednesday as both Jordanian teams booked a spot in the quarterfinals.

The upcoming week will see League titleholders Hussein vs Shabab Urdun, Ahli vs Sarih, Salt vs Ma'an, Mughayer Sarhan vs Faisali, Wihdat vs Ramtha, Jazira vs Aqaba.

Sarih are on a high note after a good two weeks during which they eliminated Faisali to reach the Shield semis before holding them 1-1 in the League to move out of the relegation zone for now.

Salt was the biggest mover - up 3 spots to 7th - after they beat Mughayer Sarhan 1-0 while Ma'an dropped to 11th after losing 3-1 to Shabab Urdun who moved up a spot, as Ramtha beat Ahli 1-0 to stay second for now.

Last week, Salt won their first ever major title when they upset Wihdat to take home the Jordan Football Association Shield Cup – the second major competition on the local football calendar. Salt were the only undefeated team while Wihdat eyed their first season title as they aim for a strong comeback after Ramtha and Hussein won the Pro League in the past two seasons. On their way to the final, Salt eliminated league champs Hussein while Wihdat ousted Sarih.