Kaspersky Predicts Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Privacy To Shape Consumer Cybersecurity Landscape In 2025

According to Kaspersky's ( ) latest report, artificial intelligence (AI) will become an integral part of daily life, while privacy concerns around biometric data and advanced technologies will take center stage in 2025. These forecasts are part of the annual Kaspersky Security Bulletin series, which provides an outlook on the cybersecurity trends and threats expected to impact consumers in the coming year.

AI becomes an everyday reality

AI is predicted to fully integrate into daily life in 2025, becoming a standard tool rather than a novel technology. With prominent operating systems like iOS and Android rolling out AI-enhanced features, people will increasingly rely on AI for communication, workflows, and creative tasks. However, this normalisation also brings challenges, particularly as personalised deepfakes become increasingly sophisticated in the absence of reliable detection tools.

Privacy regulations will expand user data ownership

The growing emphasis on privacy is expected to lead to new regulations that strengthen user control over personal data. By 2025, individuals may gain the right to monetise their data, transfer it easily across platforms, and benefit from simplified consent processes. Global frameworks, such as the EU's GDPR, California's CPRA and South Africa's POPIA, continue to inspire reforms worldwide, while decentralised storage technologies could further strengthen user autonomy over their information.

Fraudsters will continue to exploit premieres and releases

Cybercriminals are expected to target prominent gaming, console, and film launches in 2025. Titles like

Mafia: The Old Country,

Civilization VII, and

Death Stranding 2, as well as the anticipated

Nintendo Switch 2, are likely to attract scams involving fake pre-orders, counterfeit rootkits, and malicious downloads. Similarly, blockbuster films like

Superman

and

Jurassic World Rebirth

may trigger phishing campaigns and counterfeit merchandise fraud aimed at enthusiastic fanbases.

Political polarisation will fuel cyberbullying

Increasing political polarisation is expected to exacerbate cyberbullying in 2025. Social media algorithms that amplify divisive content, combined with the widespread availability of AI tools for creating deepfakes and doctored posts, are likely to intensify online harassment. Cross-border cyberbullying could also escalate as global platforms facilitate the targeting of individuals based on their political beliefs.

Rising number of subscription services will fuel fraud risks

As the global economy shifts further towards subscription-based models, a rise in fraud related to fake subscription promotions is expected. Cybercriminals are expected to create counterfeit services that mimic legitimate platforms, aiming to deceive users into providing personal and financial information, resulting in identity theft and financial losses. Additionally, the growth of unofficial resources that provide discounted or free access to subscription services is expected to become a significant threat vector, exposing users to phishing attacks, malware, and data breaches.

Prohibition of social media for children may lead to broader user restrictions

Australia's proposed legislation to ban social media access for children under 16 could set a global precedent. If implemented successfully, the restriction could pave the way for broader limitations on access for other demographics. Platforms like Instagram have already begun adopting AI-powered age-verification systems, signaling a shift toward stricter governance of online spaces.

“As we look to 2025, the most significant impact on consumers is expected to arise from the intersection of innovation and regulation. Advances in AI, privacy protection, and data ownership frameworks will reshape the way people interact with technology and manage their digital lives. These developments hold immense potential but also demand careful oversight to ensure they serve consumer interests,” said

Anna Larkina, Kaspersky privacy expert.

To learn more, visit Securelist .

To stay safe, Kaspersky experts also recommend:



Enable a safe browsing feature, such as the one in Kaspersky Premium

( ), to help avoid Internet tracking. This feature also protects users from dangerous sites (like phishing ones), malware, and other maliciously installed files and extensions.



Configure your social networks for enhanced privacy to make a difference. Services such as Privacy Checker

( ) can help users adjust privacy settings and strengthen the protection of their personal accounts. In addition, modern security solutions often include features that enhance privacy levels across various social networks.

Opt for secure and private connections. Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks for sensitive activities. Consider using a reliable VPN

( ) to encrypt your Internet connection and protect your online activities from being monitored.

Install apps only from official stores like the Apple App Store, Google Play or the Amazon Appstore. Although apps from these markets are not 100 percent failsafe, at least they are checked by store representatives, and a filtration system is in place - not every app is authorised for listing on these platforms.

Download a reliable security solution

( ) to help you detect malicious apps and adware before they can harm your device.

Don't share serial numbers, IP addresses and other sensitive information regarding your smart devices on social networks. Avoid using unreliable passwords. Weak combinations, such as those consisting of letters only, do not offer sufficient protection. For added convenience and security, consider using a special app, such as the Kaspersky Password Manager

( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kaspersky.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Allman

INK&Co.

( )

...

Social Media:

Facebook:



X:



YouTube:



Instagram:



Blog:



About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at

.