Textile Enzyme Market Trends: Surprising Growth And Business Opportunities Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Textile Enzyme Analysis Trends

Rise in textile production and the huge benefits associated with textile enzymes drive the growth of the global textile enzyme market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global textile enzyme , valued at $672.3 million in 2020, is projected to grow to $1.22 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. This growth is attributed to increased textile production and the significant benefits offered by textile enzymes in processes like bio-polishing and fabric designing.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Drivers and OpportunitiesGrowth Drivers:- Rising textile production globally.- Enhanced fabric quality and process efficiency enabled by textile enzymes.Opportunities:- Increased adoption of bio-polishing and enzyme-based fabric design techniques.- Emerging applications of enzymes in sustainable and eco-friendly textile manufacturing.Challenges:- High costs associated with textile enzyme production pose a restraint.Market AnalysisBy Type:- Cellulase was the leading segment in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market share.- The amylase segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.By Application:- The bio-polishing segment dominated in 2020, contributing to over one-fourth of the global market.- The desizing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.By Region:- Asia-Pacific led the market in 2020, capturing nearly half of the global market share.- The region is expected to maintain its lead with the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by 2030, driven by a robust textile manufacturing base in countries like China and India.Key Market PlayersMajor companies shaping the market include BASF SE, Novozymes A/S, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Koninklijke DSM N.V., AB Enzymes, Tex Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., and others. These players adopt strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to strengthen their market presence.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.