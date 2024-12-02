Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) Excited About The Overall Positive Trends Across Italy's Serie B Pro Football League

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Brera Holdings, an Ireland-based, international holding company with a global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs, has noted a spike in Italian Serie B club

and

player

market values between June 15, 2024, and Nov. 12, 2024

Key clubs such as Carrarese Calcio, SS Juve Stabia and Cesena FC posted a 151%, 146.7% and 143.4% increase in valuations, respectively, over the study period

According to Brera's management, this trend highlights Serie B's growing importance both as a developmental league and as a place where young talent thrives It further validates the company's commitment earlier in the year to enter the Italian Serie B football space with its exclusive letter of intent to acquire a team in the league

Brera Holdings (NASDAQ: BREA) , an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's sports clubs through a multi-club ownership approach, is encouraged by recent positive valuations across Italy's Serie B pro football league. This follows a spike in club and player market values, based upon data from Transfermarkt, which highlights the growing interest in the sport, along with the growing importance of Serie B as a developmental league where young talent is refined and prepped for success in Serie A and beyond ( ).

In its study, which evaluated data between June 15, 2024, and Nov. 12, 2024, Brera noted that several teams in Serie B saw a significant uptick in valuations. Most notably, Carrarese Calcio 1908 recorded a 151% jump, from €5.25 million to €13.18 million. SS Juve Stabia also posted a 146.7% increase in...

