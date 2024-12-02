Marathon Petroleum Named A Top Company For Women To Work In Transportation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Key Points



Marathon was named to the Women In Trucking Association's 2024 Top Companies for Women to Work in list for the third consecutive year.

The company was honored at the WIT Accelerate! & in Dallas, showcasing its dedication to gender diversity and career advancement opportunities. Marathon Petroleum drivers have access to benefits like flexible schedules, fully paid parental leave, adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement, a 401k match and a company pension plan.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Women In Trucking,” said Marathon Petroleum Transport Supervisor Hannah Shank.“This honor reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and empowering environment where women thrive and lead in shaping the future of our industry.”

MPC was recognized as an exceptional company for women to work in transportation at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas in November. WIT selects companies with a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.

“We've worked really hard to expand our partnership with WIT, and it shows how dedicated we are to making all drivers feel like they belong,” said Shank.

Benefits of Driving for MPC

In addition to support from the Women In Trucking partnership, four-day work weeks and the opportunity to be home every night, transport drivers at MPC have an extensive benefits package that include:



Eight weeks of fully paid maternity leave

Four weeks of fully paid paternity leave

Adoption assistance

Tuition reimbursement

401k employer match

Company pension plan Support from the Women in Trucking partnership

Interested candidates should visit DriveForMPC .