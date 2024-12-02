Home Warranty Service Market Report Says Current Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price, Cost, Gross, Analysis 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) rise in capacity of expenditure on homes offices of people in emerging countries has led to increase in subscriptions for home warranty services in the market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Home Warranty Service OverviewAllied Market Research published a report titled, "Home Warranty Service Market by Distribution (Brokers, Agents & Branches, and Others), Type (Home System and Appliance), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Sales Channel (Renewals, Home Resale, and Direct to Consumer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global home warranty service industry was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $13.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Download Sample PDF:Key Market Drivers and RestraintsDrivers:Protection of Expensive Appliances: Rising demand for safeguarding costly home appliances.Growing Awareness: Increased awareness about the benefits of home warranty services.Rising Expenditures: Growing spending on home services in emerging economies.Restraints:Hidden Costs: Unclear terms, conditions, and additional charges.Despite these restraints, the increasing adoption of home warranty services presents lucrative opportunities, particularly in emerging markets.Market InsightsSales Channel:Renewals Segment: Held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market. This growth is driven by existing users renewing their coverage. The renewals segment is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period.Home Resales Segment: Forecasted to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030, driven by increased adoption of warranty services during home sales.Application:Residential Segment: Dominated the market in 2020, contributing to over two-thirds of the revenue. This segment is anticipated to maintain its leadership position and grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, supported by comprehensive coverage for home systems and appliances.Commercial Segment: While smaller in market share, this segment also demonstrates steady growth potential.Interested in Procure Data:Regional AnalysisNorth America: Accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to over two-fifths of global revenue. The dominance is attributed to significant revenue generation from the U.S.LAMEA Region: Expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030, driven by rapid urbanization and growing demand in emerging economies.Interested in Procure Data:Competitive LandscapeThe report identifies leading players in the market, detailing their strategies and market share. Key players include:Frontdoor, Inc.AFC Home ClubCinch Home Services, Inc.Landmark Home WarrantyOld Republic International CorporationOneGuard Home WarrantiesTransforms SR Brands LLCFirst American Home WarrantyFNHW (Fidelity National Home Warranty)Home Buyers Warranty CorporationThese companies employ various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and market expansion to strengthen their positions.Growth OpportunitiesThe global home warranty service market is poised for sustained growth due to rising consumer awareness, increasing disposable income in emerging markets, and the need for enhanced protection of home systems and appliances. Technological integration in service delivery and innovative coverage plans will further drive adoption.Construction BlogConstruction Material BlogConstruction BlogConstruction Material Blog @vijayanalytics/posts

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.