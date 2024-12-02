Coimbatore Weather: Heavy Rains Due To Cyclone Fengal, IMD Sounds Alert For Tamil Nadu Districts - All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coimbatore weather: Meteorologists predict very heavy rainfall in Coimbatore district and its surrounding areas in Tamil Nadu today due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal, according to a report by Asianet News. The rains may lead to flooding in some areas of Coimbatore before weakening throughout the day, while clouds will persist, it stated.

It added that this is the first time in 47 years (since 1977) that Coimbatore has experienced cyclonic rains.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for South India

The remnants of the cyclone are also expected to bring heavy rainfall to some districts of Tamil Nadu.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several parts of south India, including North interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, for Tuesday

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3.

CM MK Stalin Says 1.5 crore Affected, Urges ₹2,000 crore from NDRF

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release ₹2000 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) immediately for restoration and rehabilitation work.

He also urged the Centre to depute a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of damages.

He said the cyclone has inundated 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland and has damaged critical infrastructure in the state.

"Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge Hon'ble @PMOIndia Thiru. @NarendraModi to release Rs2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts," Stalin wrote on X.

Stalin said a dedicated workforce comprising 38,000 government officials and 1,12,000 trained first responders are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.

He said the state government has estimated that ₹2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts. "Despite our best efforts, the scale of disaster has overwhelmed the state's resources," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)