Natural Grocers® Announces The Closure Of Tucson-Area Store At Broadway And Kolb

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers® today announced plans to close one of its Tucson, AZ stores located at the corner of Broadway Boulevard and Kolb Road on

December 11, 2024. Natural Grocers will begin store-wide closing sales on

Tuesday, December 3, with discounts of 25% off items in the dairy, frozen, grocery

and produce departments and 10% off everything else-including supplements, body care and beauty at the 7220 E Broadway Blvd. location. All sales will be final.

The Tucson – Broadway and Kolb store is one of 12 Natural Grocers locations in Arizona and one of four in the Tucson area. As part of its commitment to serving its customers efficiently, the Company regularly evaluates the performance and sustainability of its stores.



Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President stated, "With the pending expiration of the lease for this location, we made the strategic decision to close the Broadway and Kolb store to enhance operating efficiencies and store performance across the Tucson market. This decision was reached after careful consideration of the store's operational challenges impacting performance, saturation in the Tucson area, and capital improvements required for this location in the near future. Based on our market analysis, we believe this decision will help us serve the Tucson community more effectively and efficiently in the future."

He continued, "We are grateful for the loyalty and support of our customers in this area over the years. While this move supports the long-term strength of our business, our priority remains on working with our good4uSM Crew members during this transition and continuing to serve the Tucson community through our other local stores."



The Company is working closely with each of its valued good4u Crew members who will be affected by this closure to identify potential transfer opportunities or a transition package, including severance and health benefits.

NATURAL GROCERS' NEIGHBORING LOCATIONS

After the Broadway and Kolb location closes on December 11, 2024, Natural Grocers welcomes customers to shop at its nearby neighboring locations:





Tucson – River Road

Tucson – Broadway and Country Club Tucson – Oracle and Orange Grove

Learn more about Natural Grocers at . Please direct media inquiries to [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

-including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2024, the Company invested

more than $15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 168 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.



SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED