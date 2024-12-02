EE Again Wins The Connect Mobile Network Test 2025 In The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- Pressat) EE is followed by Vodafone on second, Three on third and VMO2 on fourth place.

Munich, Germany - EE's mobile ranks first in the connect Mobile Network Test 2025 in the United Kingdom, followed by Vodafone, Three and VMO2. For the tenth time, the brand connect has published its renowned network test in the UK conducted by the independent benchmarking organisation umlaut. Once again, a great deal of effort was put into determining, which network operators are the leaders in the UK using objective and customer-oriented test procedures. The results reflect a positive development: EE and VMO2 have significantly improved their scores compared to last year and all operators show strong 5G penetration in cities.

EE could defend its first place from the last network test and is“Best in Test” with 913 out of 1,000 points possible and the overall grade“very good”. The operator ranks first in all modules and shows the biggest score improvement over its previous year's results with a plus of 31 points. Vodafone ranks second with a score of 815 points and the overall grade“good”. The operator scores on par with EE in the voice assessment determined in the walk tests in cities and also achieves good results in the overall voice and data disciplines tested in the larger cities. Three is on third place, with 765 points and the overall grade“good”. Three achieves the second highest scores in the voice category on roads and railways. VMO2 comes in fourth, with an improvement of 29 points over its previous year's score, achieving 729 points and the grade“satisfactory”. In the voice category, VMO2 scores on par with Three.

Hannes Ruegheimer, editor at connect, concludes:“Congratulations to EE for winning our connect Mobile Network Test in the UK with the highest scores in all test disciplines. Our results reflect a positive trend: EE and VMO2 had the biggest improvements in score.”

Benchmark methodology

The connect Mobile Network Test 2025 in the United Kingdom consists of drive tests and walk tests conducted from October 28 through to November 13, 2024. Four drive test cars traveled 19 cities and 27 towns covering 10,480 kilometers. Additionally, two walk test teams visited ten cities and travelled on trains between them as well as to more remote destinations. The selected areas covered 17.2 million people, approximately 25.7% of the UK population. In addition, the results of extensive crowdsourcing analyses, considering 24 weeks from the end of May to mid-November 2024 are included in the score. The analyses are based on 7.5 billion samples, statistically representing 99.7% of the built-up area of the UK and 99.9% of the UK population. The results of all three test categories were thoroughly weighed to achieve a realistic and conclusive assessment of each network's potential and performance.

connect's independent mobile network tests, conducted by umlaut, provide a fair, transparent and neutral assessment and comparison of the networks' capabilities to customers, management and supervisory boards of mobile network operators. The assessment was first conducted in Germany more than 20 years ago and has since been extended to Austria, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It has become the de-facto industry standard for customer-perceived network quality.

You can find the entire article here:

