Libero Copper Announces $3 Million Public Offering Of Units

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Libero Copper & Corporation (TSXV: LBC) (OTCQB: LBCMF) (DE: 29H) (" Libero " or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the“ Agent ”), in connection with a marketed, of units of the Company (the“ Units ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the " Offering ") at a price of $0.35 per Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Common Share ") and of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agent an option (the“ Over-Allotment Option ”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to an additional number of Units, and/or the components thereof, that in the aggregate would be equal to approximately 15% of the total number of Units to be issued under the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for the exploration of the Mocoa copper-molybdenum project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about December 12, 2024 (the“ Closing ”), or on such date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agent, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ Exchange ”) to list, on the date of Closing, the Common Shares and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and compensation warrants thereon.

In connection with the Offering, the Company intends to file a prospectus supplement (the " Supplement ") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated November 29, 2024 (the " Shelf Prospectus "), with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada (except Quebec). Copies of the Shelf Prospectus and, the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering, can be found on SEDAR+ at . The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ at before making an investment decision.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Libero Copper

Libero Copper is led by a team with rare experience-having advanced projects from post-resource discovery to the path of construction, including some of the few large copper projects built in the last 20 years. This real-world expertise drives Libero Copper's focus on relationships, responsibility, trust, and a relentless commitment to sustainable progress.

At the core of Libero Copper's portfolio is the Mocoa copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit in Putumayo, Colombia. Mocoa stands as a cornerstone asset with immense potential for expansion.

Now, with the Fiore Group's bold company-building vision behind it, Libero Copper is uniquely positioned to fill a crucial gap in the copper industry-advancing large-scale projects toward construction. Through this approach, Libero Copper is committed to creating lasting value for all stakeholders while positioning itself at the forefront of meeting the growing global demand for copper-the metal driving progress in the modern economy.

Additional Information