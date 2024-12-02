Developments In Sustainable Energy Generation And Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recent feature on Advancements showcased breakthroughs in green for supercomputing & AI.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson recently explored how innovations in purpose-built energy infrastructure are helping to meet the growing demand for AI and carbon-free fuels across industries.



This segment highlighted how Open Origin, an energy generation and distribution company, will apply advanced with industry-leading efficiency, to meet the growing global demand for energy and U.S. challenges for supercomputing and AI, while significantly reducing environmental impact.



Viewers learned about Open Origin's

dedication to advancing American innovation, to strengthen national security, support economic growth, and protect natural resources. Experts shared how Open Origin's groundbreaking Uninterruptible Power Plant (UPP) will redefine the future of scalable green energy, powering mission-critical infrastructure and AI with unmatched reliability.



"We aim to reshape the energy landscape and contribute to a cleaner, greener future. We believe that this project is a significant stride toward renewable energy solutions. We're not only constructing an industrial-scale green ammonia plant; we're building a blueprint for sustainable and economic growth in the United States and around the world," said

Wesley Powell, CEO of Open Origin.



Audiences also learned how Open Origin will produce and distribute green fuels at industrial scale using 100% renewable energy, to meet the growing market demand for carbon-free fuels across industries.



"By combining free-market principles with cutting-edge technology, Open Origin is building off-grid power capacity to address the nation's energy needs, while empowering local communities and creating jobs," said Dustin Schwarz, programming director for the Advancements series."



About Open Origin:

An innovative energy development company making strides in transforming the global energy landscape and specializing in large-scale, sustainable energy projects; Open Origin is dedicated to the deployment of advanced technologies to deliver environmentally friendly, cost-efficient energy solutions. The company is spearheading the construction of the first zero-waste, zero-carbon, industrial-scale green ammonia facility in the United States. Located in New Mexico, this ambitious project stands as a testament to Open Origin's commitment to driving sustainable growth, reducing carbon emissions, and pioneering the future of renewable energy. The company's unique approach of integrating multiple energy projects within an Eco-Industrial Park is setting new standards in the renewable energy sector, while strengthening the nation's energy security and fostering economic development.



For more information, visit: or email: [email protected] .

About Advancements:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. With a focus on some of the major innovations responsible for global progress today, the award-winning series goes behind-the-scenes to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.



Advancements shines a light on several important issues and topics, while featuring an array of cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and groundbreaking environmental and sustainable solutions. Its team of writers, directors, and producers remain dedicated to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.



For more information, please visit or call 866-496-4065.



