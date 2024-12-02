(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) publicly traded securities between March 1, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”), have until January 31, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Customers Bancorp class action lawsuit. Captioned Chang v. Customers Bancorp, Inc., No. 24-cv-06416 (E.D. Pa.), the Customers Bancorp class action lawsuit charges Customers Bancorp and certain of Customers Bancorp's top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Customers Bancorp operates as a bank holding company.

The Customers Bancorp class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Customers Bancorp had inadequate anti-money laundering practices; and (ii) as a result, Customers Bancorp was not in compliance with its legal obligations, which subjected Customers Bancorp to heightened regulatory risk.

The Customers Bancorp class action lawsuit further alleges that on April 12, 2024, Customers Bancorp announced that CFO, defendant Carla A. Leibold, had been fired for“cause” for violating Customers Bancorp policy. On this news, the price of Customers Bancorp stock fell nearly 5%, according to the complaint. Customers Bancorp subsequently disclosed that Ms. Leibold's termination was a“separation by mutual agreement,” according to the complaint.

Then, on August 8, 2024, during market hours, the Federal Reserve issued a press release entitled“Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with Customers Bancorp, Inc. and Customers Bank,” which attached a written agreement between Customers Bancorp and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia stating that the Federal Reserve“identified significant deficiencies related to the Bank's risk management practices and compliance with the applicable laws, rules, and regulations relating to anti-money laundering ('AML'), including the Bank Secrecy Act,” according to the complaint On this news, the price of Customers Bancorp stock fell more than 15%, according to the Customers Bancorp class action lawsuit.

Finally, the Customers Bancorp class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 8, 2024, after market hours, Customers Bancorp disclosed a consent order by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Department of Banking and Securities, Bureau of Bank Supervision, relating“principally to aspects of compliance risk management, including risk management practices governing digital asset-related services; oversight by the Board of Directors of Customers Bancorp and the Bank; compliance with anti-money laundering regulations under the Bank Secrecy Act; and compliance with the regulations of the Office of Foreign Assets Control,” and further stating that“these deficiencies give the Bureau reason to believe that the Bank had engaged in unsafe or unsound banking practices relating to BSA/AML Requirements.” On this news, the price of Customers Bancorp stock fell further, according to the complaint.

