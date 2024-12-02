(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Elanco Animal Incorporated ("Elanco Animal" or the "Company") (NYSE: ELAN) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between November 7, 2023 and June 26, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Elanco Animal investors have until December 6, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Case Allegations:

Elanco Animal Health, a company focused on animal health products for pets and farm animals, is developing Zenrelia, a once-daily oral Janus kinase inhibitor for canine dermatology, and Credelio Quattro, a broad-spectrum parasiticide for dogs.

The class action lawsuit against Elanco Animal alleges that, during the class period, the company made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose crucial information regarding its products. Specifically, the lawsuit claims that: (i) Zenrelia was less safe than Elanco had represented to investors; and (ii) Elanco was unlikely to meet its previously stated timeline for the U.S. approval and commercial launch of both Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro.

The lawsuit further alleges that on June 27, 2024, Elanco revealed that it expected the U.S. label for Zenrelia to include a boxed warning on safety. This warning was based on the results of a trial involving unvaccinated dogs that were dosed at three times the labeled dose. As a result, Elanco anticipated that the product's adoption in the U.S. would be slower than expected and that the number of treatment days (the number of days Zenrelia could safely be administered to vaccinated dogs) would be reduced by approximately 25%.

Additionally, Elanco disclosed that it now expected Zenrelia to receive FDA approval in the third quarter of 2024, with a potential commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024. The company also revised its expectations for Credelio Quattro, now forecasting FDA approval for the product in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Following these disclosures, Elanco's stock price reportedly dropped by more than 20%, according to the lawsuit.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising