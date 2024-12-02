Historic Jinkosolar Donation Powers Projects In Native American Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pioneering Partnership Brings 800kW of Solar Power to Tribal Nations,

Advancing and Sustainability

BUSBY, Mont., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indigenized Energy, a Native-led capacity-building organization that works directly with Tribes to build sustainable solar energy systems, and JinkoSolar, a leading PV module and energy storage system integrator,

announced today the in-kind donation of over 2,000 solar modules.

The largest donation of its kind to-date, the modules will deliver more than 800kW of energy to Tribal Nations across the Midwestern United States. JinkoSolar's first Tribal donation was 300kW to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in 2019.

The first Tribes to benefit from the donation are the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Montana, the Chippewa Cree Tribe in Montana, and the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota. These solar module installations are connected to Department of Energy grant funding and Environmental Protection Agency's Solar For All funding which include residential and commercial projects. There are many more projects to come.

"We enjoy our working relationship with Cody Two Bears and his team at Indigenized Energy, who are doing a great job helping tribes pursue energy sovereignty," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "This contribution is just the beginning, as we support tribal communities and help tribes become leaders in renewable energy development."

"JinkoSolar has helped tribal communities before with a solar farm on the Standing Rock reservation," said Cody Two Bears, Founder and Executive Director of Indigenized Energy. "Native communities are now among the best places for solar development based on the new IRA legislation. We are thrilled to re-engage with JinkoSolar to build meaningful projects like this and future ones."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS ) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

About Indigenized Energy

Indigenized Energy is a Native-led capacity-building organization that works directly with tribes to pursue energy transformation with a focus on economic development. Indigenized Energy is a fiscally sponsored project of Mission Edge San Diego, a 501(c)3 charitable organization and a well-established and trusted partner for impactful nonprofits. Our Federal Tax ID # 27-2938491.

SOURCE Indigenized Energy

