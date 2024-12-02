VENHUB GLOBAL, INC., A PROVIDER OF FULLY AUTONOMOUS AND ROBOTIC RETAIL SOLUTIONS, TO LIST ON NASDAQ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



VenHub Global, is an emerging AI and robotics company that has developed a 24/7 fully-autonomous retail Smart Store, headquartered in Pasadena, CA, and has amassed a robust pre-order backlog of 1,000+ stores with potential revenue of more than $300 million1

VenHub's innovative solution offers low building and operating costs and advanced security features, empowering store owners to deliver a seamless customer experience

VenHub's proprietary robotic arms and cutting-edge vision system ensures precise product delivery, while its AI-driven platform is expected to optimize store operations

VenHub intends to build strategic partnerships, diversify product offerings, and advance its technology for future growth The proposed business combination with Target Global Acquisition I Corp. values VenHub at a pro forma enterprise value of $715 million1 and is targeted to close in Q2 2025

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – VenHub, a disruptive AI and robotics company (“VenHub” or the“Company”), and Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: TGAA) (“TGAA”), a NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement, dated as of December 2, 2024 (the“Business Combination Agreement”). The proposed business combination (the“Proposed Business Combination”) is expected to be completed (the“Closing”) in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals. The combined company will operate as VenHub Global Holdings, Inc. following the Closing and is expected to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“VHUB”.

As one of the leading providers of a 24/7 autonomous smart store, VenHub has introduced and developed a solution with the potential to transform how consumers interact with technology in retail environments. Powered by proprietary software and unique robotics arms technology, VenHub's product offering can provide a seamless customer experience. Manufactured by a leader in the global robotics industry, the innovative robotic arms technology can differentiate VenHub from traditional retail solutions and well-positions the Company in the automated retail space. Additionally, VenHub's cutting edge vision system adds precision and reliability to its product offering, and the efficiency and security of the Smart Stores are enabled by VenHub's intellectual property portfolio.

Founded in 2023, VenHub is addressing challenges facing traditional retail stores, including inefficient inventory management, limited hours, high labor costs, and security concerns. The Smart Stores are designed to utilize data-driven inventory management, a self-service delivery system, and advanced security protection, all of which reduce labor costs and collectively enhance sales and growth potential. Through these potential competitive advantages, VenHub has secured over 1,000 customer pre-orders across 48 states, with potential revenue of more than $300 million1 in pre-order value. This pre-order book demonstrates market confidence in VenHub's smart store technology.

VenHub's growth strategy focuses on geographic and store format expansion to meet the growing demand for autonomous retail solutions, as well as product diversification to enhance VenHub's market presence and operational efficiency. The Company's CapEx-light business model has the potential to create value for stakeholders, and its diversified business model with potential for recurring revenue can allow VenHub to achieve its expansion plan.

Disruptive AI & Robotics Technology – innovative product with potential to revolutionize consumer behavior.

Sizeable Total Addressable Market – over $2 trillion1 end-market across convenience stores, traditional retail, and gas stations, which is global in nature.

Large Pre-order Book with Deliveries Beginning this Year – over $300M2 in potential revenue from customer pre-orders with production beginning in Q4 2024 and targeted delivery of the first Smart Stores in Q1 2025.

Attractive Financial Profile – unit level economics driven by immediate positive gross profit and EBITDA margins. Leadership Expertise – accomplished management team with strong automation, logistics, supply chain, robotics, and retail experience.

Management Commentary

Shahan Ohanessian, Chief Executive Officer of VenHub, commented :“This is day one for VenHub on a larger stage,” Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of VenHub, remarked.“We're at the starting line of what I believe will be a remarkable journey, turning our vision into reality and expanding our reach on a global scale. We're not just joining the market; we're aiming to pioneer a new frontier in smart retail that enhances how businesses and consumers connect.”

Mike Minnick, Chief Executive Officer of TGAA, added :“We are excited to partner with Shahan and the VenHub team. VenHub's efficient, capital-light business model, combined with strong near-term projected positive cash flow generation, positions the Company for sustainable growth. This approach enables strategic expansion into multiple geographic markets while leveraging internally generated cash flow and maintaining disciplined resource allocation.”

Proposed Business Combination Overview

The Proposed Business Combination implies a pro forma enterprise value of $715 million, which assumes an estimated equity value of $650 million, $26 million in new cash to the balance sheet (assuming 100% redemptions by TGAA public shareholders), and $0.6 million in existing cash. The Proposed Business Combination is expected to provide net cash to VenHub of up to $14 million to support VenHub's continued geographic expansion and product diversification.

Cash proceeds raised will consist of TGAA's approximately $20.4 million cash in trust, net of redemptions. The cash in the TGAA trust account is anticipated to support the Company's growth capital needs, including VenHub's production, marketing and sales efforts.

It is intended that 100% of existing VenHub stockholders will roll over their equity and, assuming no redemptions and full rollover, own approximately 89% of the pro forma equity of the combined company in connection with the transaction. The Proposed Business Combination has been approved by the boards of directors of both VenHub and TGAA and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions. For a summary of the material terms of the Proposed Business Combination, as well as a supplemental investor presentation, please see the Current Report on Form 8-K filed today by TGAA with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Additional information about the Proposed Business Combination will be described in TGAA's proxy statement relating to the Proposed Business Combination, which it will file with the SEC.

Advisors

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is serving as the exclusive financial advisor, capital markets advisor and placement agent to VenHub. Smith Eilers PLLC is serving as legal counsel to VenHub. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is serving as legal counsel to TGAA. Travers Thorp Alberga is serving as legal counsel to TGAA with respect to Cayman Islands law.

About VenHub

VenHub Global, Inc., f/k/a Autonomous Solutions, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is reshaping the retail industry with its groundbreaking autonomous and robotic-operated Smart Stores. Leveraging advanced AI and smart inventory management systems, VenHub offers a seamless shopping experience that operates 24/7. This approach not only increases revenue but also significantly reduces operational costs compared to traditional retail setups. VenHub's modular design allows for quick installation and easy customization to meet a wide range of consumer needs. The company operates across three main retail formats: fixed Smart Stores for permanent locations, mobile Smart Stores for flexibility and broader accessibility, and innovative solutions that upgrade existing retail spaces and shopping centers into advanced Smart Shopping environments. With its forward-thinking strategy, VenHub is poised to transform the retail landscape, providing an efficient and accessible shopping experience that anticipates the future of commerce.

About Target Global Acquisition I Corp.

TGAA Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Island exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TGAA's units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbols“TGAAU,”“TGAA,” and“TGAAW” respectively.

