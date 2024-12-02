Five More LTC Facilities Kick Paper To Curb, Go Beyond PDF With Reside Admissions' Workflow Management Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Reside Experience

- Dana Payton, Regional Director of OperationsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Five Illinois facilities, Franklin Grove Living and Rehabilitation Center; Meadows of Franklin Grove; Oregon Living & Rehabilitation Center; Prairie Crossing Living & Rehabilitation Center; and Prairie Crossing Supportive Living, are saying goodbye to the traditional, lengthy admissions process and going beyond PDF with the help of Reside Admissions (Reside). Through this partnership, these facilities embrace a fully connected, integrated admissions process that elevates their approach, starting with the first interaction."Time and inefficiency are always issues in LTC admissions," says Dana Payton, Regional Director of Operations for these facilities. "Staff gets tied up for hours, and residents and their families get frustrated. With Reside, we are changing it all. Our team now has the tools needed to be more efficient and effective and focus more on residents and their families."Ari Shabat, CEO of Reside, shares the enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to work alongside these facilities to rethink and advance their admissions processes. Together, we're focused on creating a smoother, more efficient experience that benefits everyone involved."About Reside AdmissionsReside Admissions tames the beast of admissions complexity for long-term care, offering a supportive hand and compassionate guidance every step of the way. Reside's revolutionary connected admissions and workflow management platform goes beyond PDF. It streamlines operations, overcomes census crises, and empowers operators to conquer compliance challenges and reclaim focus on exceptional resident care. Trusted by 800+ facilities and recognized as a top 10% PointClickCare Marketplace Partner, Reside is an ally in the fight for a better first impression and operational excellence.

