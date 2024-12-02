FLEOA Urges Senate To Move Quickly To Take Up And Pass H.R. 82, The Social Security Fairness Act

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With only a few weeks left before the 118th adjourns, the Law Enforcement Officers' Association (FLEOA ) is urging the U.S. Senate to expeditiously take up and pass H.R. 82, the“Social Security Fairness Act.” This legislation repeals the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Pension Offset (GPO), ensuring that both retired officers and surviving spouses will receive their full Social Security benefits.The Social Security Fairness Act passed the House of Representative on November 12 by a resounding and bipartisan vote of 327-75. The bill is currently pending in the Senate, where the companion to H.R. 82 has 62 bipartisan cosponsors.FLEOA continues to call upon its more than 32,000 members to contact their Senators to assure the passage of the“Social Security Fairness Act” this year, and to make it clear that nothing less will suffice for retired law enforcement who have spent a career ensuring public safety and the rule of law in the United States.FLEOA serves more than 30,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than sixty agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process.

