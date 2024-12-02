“ABLE” Film Achieves $250K Milestone On The Path To Raising $2 Million To Film Powerful Story Of Down Syndrome Inclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milestone Marks Significant Progress in Funding the Inspirational Advocating for Inclusion and Representation.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With an overwhelming response from supporters around the world, "ABLE” has reached the $250,000 mark, showcasing the widespread enthusiasm for this powerful story. Written and directed by Kelly Collins Lintz and inspired by real-life advocates, "ABLE” follows the emotional journey of Amy Kosmalski, a mother determined to ensure her daughter with Down syndrome, Kayla, redefines what's possible. The film explores Amy's resilience as she overcomes societal and institutional barriers to advocate for her daughter's future.This milestone brings "ABLE” one step closer to its $2 million goal, which will support production costs, accessibility, and advocacy outreach. The campaign offers unique perks at every donor level, from exclusive behind-the-scenes content and signed merchandise to VIP set visits, and even credits in the film.“ABLE” is more than a film; it's a movement for change in how we perceive inclusion, acceptance, and competence for individuals with Down syndrome. For more information and to become an“ABLE Ally”, visitAbout "ABLE”: "ABLE” is a feature film directed by Kelly Collins Lintz, telling the story of a mother's commitment to full inclusion for her daughter with Down syndrome. The film's goal is to reshape representation in media and empower communities to embrace inclusion. The campaign marks a powerful step toward more inclusive storytelling.

