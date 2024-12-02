Quest Commonwealth Brings Expert Retirement Planning Workshops To Walsh College

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BINGHAM FARMS, MI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quest Commonwealth , a trusted leader in holistic retirement planning, is bringing its expertise to the community through a series of educational workshops at Walsh College. Led by Jeff Perry, co-owner of Quest Commonwealth , these workshops aim to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies they need to confidently plan for a secure and fulfilling retirement.

Perry, who has years of experience in retirement planning, draws upon the decades of expertise shared by his partners at Quest Commonwealth to provide attendees with a unique and approachable perspective on financial planning. The workshops are designed to address the specific challenges faced by pre-retirees and retirees, focusing on actionable solutions tailored to individual needs.

“Education is at the heart of what we do,” Perry explained.“These workshops are an opportunity to connect directly with individuals seeking clarity and confidence in their retirement planning. At Quest Commonwealth, we believe everyone deserves the tools to thrive, not just survive, in retirement. By partnering with Walsh College, we've created a professional yet welcoming environment where attendees can engage, learn, and walk away with actionable insights.”

The workshops cover a broad range of topics , including strategies for generating income during retirement, tax-efficient withdrawal techniques, and approaches to asset preservation in volatile markets. Participants also gain insights into rising healthcare costs and the importance of estate planning as part of a comprehensive retirement strategy. Each session is interactive, encouraging attendees to ask questions and share their concerns in a supportive environment. To supplement the sessions, attendees receive resources such as Perry's book, Safe Money Mindset, which delves deeper into the principles discussed.

The events have garnered enthusiastic feedback from participants, who praise Perry's engaging and unconventional approach to explaining financial topics.“Jeff is very different from other financial speakers I've heard,” said one attendee.“He explains things in a way that's easy to follow, often without even starting with finance. Then suddenly, boom, it all clicks. I've read his book, and it's the same way-insightful and practical, without being overwhelming.”

Walsh College, with its focus on professional development and community engagement, provides an ideal setting for these workshops. Its state-of-the-art facilities offer a comfortable and distraction-free environment for attendees to focus on their financial futures.

Quest Commonwealth plans to expand its educational outreach throughout 2025, continuing its partnership with Walsh College and exploring new opportunities to bring these workshops to broader audiences.“Retirement planning is more than numbers; it's about creating a strategy that supports your goals, values, and dreams,” Perry said.“Through these workshops, we hope to inspire attendees to take the first step toward a more confident and fulfilling retirement.”

