Graybar Names Bryant L. Summers District Vice President In St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related management and logistics services, has named Bryant L. Summers as District Vice President for the company's St. Louis District, effective January 1, 2025.

Summers joined Graybar in 1998 and has extensive experience across several functional areas, including sales, operations, finance, IT and management. He currently serves as President of Cape Electrical Supply, LLC – a subsidiary of Graybar. As St. Louis District Vice President, he will lead Graybar's business operations in a territory that includes Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas as well as parts of Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.

"We congratulate Bryant on his promotion," said Graybar Regional Vice President David Bender. "Bryant is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving growth, service innovation and operational excellence. I look forward to working with him to expand our business and serve our customers in this region."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 345 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

