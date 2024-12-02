(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 December 31, 2024 December 13, 2024 Series D 0.47858 December 30, 2024 Series E 0.198938 December 31, 2024 Series F 0.41416 December 30, 2024 Series G 0.185125 December 31, 2024 Series H 0.44019 December 30, 2024 Series I 0.207938 December 31, 2024 Series J 0.45906 December 30, 2024 Series K 0.315313 December 31, 2024 Series M 0.312688 December 31, 2024

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2024 to March 30, 2025 dividend period for its other floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares1 Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series F 1.39093 5.64100 0.34773 Series H 1.48956 6.04100 0.37239 Series J 1.56107 6.33100 0.39027

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941

1 As previously announced, Fairfax intends to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series C, together with all of its outstanding Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series D, on December 31, 2024.