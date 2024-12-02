عربي


Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And  Total Number Of Shares Of The Company As Of November 30, 2024


12/2/2024 4:45:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345


Date
Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2024
 102,847,501
Total gross of voting rights: 102,847,501

Total net* of voting rights: 102,582,335

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108948420


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

