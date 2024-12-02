STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter 2024, payable December 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record on December 16, 2024.

About Stewart

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) is a global services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, of Stewart Trusted ProvidersTM and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart. ST-IR

