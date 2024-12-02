عربي


STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND


HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter 2024, payable December 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record on December 16, 2024.

About Stewart
 Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) is a global Real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, Network of Stewart Trusted ProvidersTM and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart. ST-IR

