STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND
Date
12/2/2024 4:31:03 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the fourth quarter 2024, payable December 30, 2024, to common stockholders of record on December 16, 2024.
About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC ) is a global Real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, Network of Stewart Trusted ProvidersTM and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. Learn more at stewart. ST-IR
SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02122024003732001241ID1108948404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.