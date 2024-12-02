ONE Gas To Participate In Jefferies, Mizuho, And Wells Fargo Utility Conferences

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, (NYSE: OGS ) today announced it will participate in the Jefferies Utilities Mini-Conference virtually on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, followed by the Mizuho Power, Energy, & Infrastructure in New York City. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, the ONE Gas executive management team will attend the Midstream, & Utilities Symposium.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Christopher Sighinolfi, senior vice president and chief officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings

with members of the investment community at these events.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, the materials utilized during the conferences will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, .



ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.



Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas

and follow its social channels: @ONEGas , Facebook , LinkedIn

and YouTube .