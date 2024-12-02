Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will be hosting an informal management meeting with the investment community in New York City on Tuesday, December 17th from 8:00 am until approximately 12:00 pm ET. During the meeting, the company's operating and financial leaders will present background information and commentary on the company's business operations and financial outlook, and will also take questions from in-person attendees.
The agenda will be available shortly at .
In connection with this meeting, the company will broadcast a live audio webcast which can be accessed, on a listen-only basis, on the company's website at . A replay will be available at the same link through December 24, 2024.
Any information distributed during this meeting will be available on December 17th at 7:45 am ET and will be posted at .
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ),
a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in
Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
