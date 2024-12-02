Secret Creative Announces Leadership Expansion With Hannah Allozi Joining Ownership Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The design and brand studio evolves the leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to purpose-driven creative.

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Creative, a design and branding studio headquartered in Northeast Ohio, announces the addition of Hannah

Allozi to the ownership team as Chief Creative Officer. Previously Vice President of Creative, Allozi will now partner with the leadership team to further guide the studio's creative vision, drive innovation, and foster teamwork to craft purpose-driven outcomes for clients.

Since joining Secret Creative in 2022, Allozi has delivered impactful results for a diverse range of clients while shaping the studio's creative ethos. Known for her strategic approach, she has helped establish Secret Creative as a trusted partner for brands seeking transformative solutions.

As part of this leadership evolution, co-founders Alexander and Drew Sprungle have taken on new roles as CEO and COO to enhance the studio's strategic growth and operational impact.

"Hannah joined Secret at a pivotal moment. She took a chance on our vision and has helped shape our business in meaningful ways," said Alexander Sprungle, CEO. "She gives so much of herself to this business-her care, vision, and drive-and has influenced our work and culture. Adding her to the ownership team feels like the natural next step. I couldn't be more proud to call her my creative partner."

"Joining the ownership team at Secret Creative is an incredible honor," said Allozi. "I'm so proud of what Alexander and Drew have built and grateful to be part of a team that believes in the power of meaningful creative. This feels like exactly where I'm meant to be, and I'm excited to keep pushing boundaries for our clients and ourselves."

Secret Creative is a design and brand studio dedicated to producing thought-provoking creative that performs. Focused on meaningful storytelling and innovative design, Secret Creative partners with organizations to bring brands to life in authentic and transformative ways. Learn more at secret-creative .

