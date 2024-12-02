عربي


Oracle Sets The Date For Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Announcement


12/2/2024 4:16:29 PM

earnings Results to be released on December 9, 2024, After the Close of the market

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2025 results will be released on Monday, December 9th, after the close of the market.
Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.
The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at .

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ), please visit us at
.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company-ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle Corporation

PR Newswire

