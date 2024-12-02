Compass, Christie's International Real Estate, @Properties, And Ansley Real Estate Agree To Join Forces

Christie's International Has 100+ Affiliates in Almost 50 Countries and Territories Around the World and Maintains a Close Partnership with the Christie's Auction House

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP ) ("Compass"), Christie's International Real Estate, and @properties have announced that they will be joining forces in a move to accelerate domestic and international growth opportunities.

Christie's International Real Estate has global reach with a network of 100+ independently owned domestic and international Affiliates across 50 countries and territories. @properties is the 8th largest residential brokerage in the United States by sales volume, with operations in Greater Chicago, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Metro Atlanta (through the Ansley Real Estate Brand). @properties' Northern California operation, under the Christie's International Real Estate Sereno brand, will become an independent brokerage while maintaining its network affiliation. Compass plans to continue to grow the independent affiliate network through the Christie's International Real Estate brand both domestically and internationally.

"This partnership will allow us to empower strong independent brokerages and broker-owner entrepreneurs around the world who are Affiliates under Christie's International Real Estate," said Robert Reffkin, Compass Founder and CEO. "Our companies share the same passion for empowering entrepreneurial agents. Together, we will be able to provide unparalleled resources and support to help everyone succeed and deliver exceptional client experiences."

"Compass shares our commitment to enhance the real estate industry through technology, marketing, and exceptional service and to embrace the local, independent broker through the Christie's International Real Estate and @properties brands," said Thad Wong, @properties Co-CEO. Mike Golden, @properties Co-CEO, added, "This is a very complementary union that respects our unique brands and empowers agents to provide an even better experience for the clients they serve."

This addition will also include best-in-class title and mortgage businesses (namely, Proper Title and Proper Rate) as well as a lead-generation business (Suburban Jungle), which is in-line with Compass's long-term strategy to add high-margin services to its portfolio.

Compass is hosting an investor conference call on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 5 p.m. ET to discuss the transaction details. The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website . You can also access the audio webcast via the following link . Accompanying materials detailing the specifics of the transaction and a recording of the conference call will be available online under the SEC Filings and Events & Presentations sections of the Compass Investor Relations website: .

About Compass

Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume2. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit .

About @properties

@properties is a Chicago-based real estate services company that owns and operates real estate brokerage firms in seven states, multi-state title and mortgage companies, Proper Title and Proper Rate, and the Christie's International Real Estate network. @properties is also the creator of pl@tformTM, a proprietary brokerage-technology software that enables agents to digitally manage all aspects of the client relationship and real estate transaction through one fully integrated system. Since its start in 2000, the company has been led by co-founders and co-CEOs, Thad Wong and Mike Golden. For more information, visit .

About Christie's International Real Estate

Christie's International Real Estate is a global luxury real estate network with over 100 independently owned brokerage Affiliates in almost 50 countries and territories. The brand is closely aligned with Christie's world-leading art and luxury business. Through the invitation-only network, Christie's International Real Estate and its members offer incomparable service to a global clientele of luxury homebuyers, sellers, developers, and investors. For more information, visit .

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in 2025. Investors can find additional details on the transaction in Compass' investor presentation and Form 8-K filed with the SEC in conjunction with this press release. The 8-K and investor presentation are also available in the SEC Filings and Events & Presentations sections of the Compass Investor Relations website at .