(MENAFN- PR Newswire) METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos

Investments®*

has

announced

monthly distributions

and sources of distributions paid in December 2024 to of its seven closed-end funds (the Funds) pursuant to the Funds' respective distribution plans.

Fund Distribution Payable date Record date Ex-dividend date



















CHI (inception 06/26/2002)







Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund $0.0950 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24



















CHY (inception 05/28/2003)







Calamos Convertible and High Income $0.1000 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24 Fund



























CSQ (inception 03/26/2004)







Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund $0.1025 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24



















CGO (inception 10/27/2005)







Calamos Global Total Return Fund $0.0800 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24



















CHW (inception 06/27/2007)







Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund $0.0500 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24



















CCD (inception 03/27/2015)







Calamos Dynamic Convertible and $0.1950 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24 Income Fund

















CPZ (inception 11/29/2019)







Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust $0.1400 12/19/24 12/13/24 12/13/24











The following table provides estimates of Calamos Global Total Return Fund's and Calamos Global Dynamic Income

Fund's

distribution

sources, reflecting

YTD

cumulative

experience.

The

Funds

attribute

these

estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year.

Distribution Components for December 2024's Payable Date CGO CHW Ordinary Income $0.0000 $0.0000 Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0800 $0.0500 Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 $0.0000 Return of Capital $0.0000 $0.0000 Total Distribution (Level Rate) $0.0800 $0.0500





2025 Fiscal YTD Data CGO CHW Ordinary Income $0.0000 $0.0000 Short-Term Capital Gains $0.1600 $0.1000 Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 $0.0000 Return of Capital $0.0000 $0.0000 Total Fiscal YTD Distribution (Level Rate) $0.1600 $0.1000

Regarding Calamos' remaining five closed-end funds, which operate under a managed distribution policy: The information below is required by an exemptive order granted to the Funds by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and includes the information sent to shareholders regarding the sources of the Funds' distributions.

The

following

table sets

forth

the

estimated

amount of

the

sources

of

distribution

for

purposes

of

Section

19

of

the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Funds estimate the following percentages, of their respective total distribution amount per common share, attributable to (i) current and prior fiscal year net investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net realized long- term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other capital source as a percentage of the total distribution amount. These percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the fiscal YTD cumulative distribution amount per common share for the Funds. The following table provides estimates of each Fund's distribution sources, reflecting YTD cumulative experience. The Funds attribute these estimates equally to each regular distribution throughout the year.



































Estimated Per Share Sources of Distribution

Estimated Percentage of Distribution





























Per Share

Net Short-Term Long-Term Return of

Net Short-Term Long-Term Return of Fund

Distribution

Income Gains Gains Capital

Income Gains Gains Capital CHI Current Month 0.0950

- - - 0.0950

0.0

% 0.0

% 0.0

% 100.0

%

Fiscal YTD 0.1900

- 0.0950 - 0.0950

0.0

% 50.0

% 0.0

% 50.0

%

Net Asset Value 10.52



















CHY Current Month 0.1000

- - - 0.1000

0.0

% 0.0

% 0.0

% 100.0

%

Fiscal YTD 0.2000

- 0.1000 - 0.1000

0.0

% 50.0

% 0.0

% 50.0

%

Net Asset Value 11.13



















CSQ Current Month 0.1025

- - - 0.1025

0.0

% 0.0

% 0.0

% 100.0

%

Fiscal YTD 0.2050

- 0.1025 - 0.1025

0.0

% 50.0

% 0.0

% 50.0

%

Net Asset Value 18.61



















CCD Current Month 0.1950

- - - 0.1950

0.0

% 0.0

% 0.0

% 100.0

%

Fiscal YTD 0.3900

- 0.1950 - 0.1950

0.0

% 50.0

% 0.0

% 50.0

%

Net Asset Value 20.33



















CPZ Current Month 0.1400

- 0.1400 - -

0.0

% 100.0

% 0.0

% 0.0

%

Fiscal YTD 0.2800

0.0918 0.1882 - -

32.8

% 67.2

% 0.0

% 0.0

%

Net Asset Value 17.43













































Note:

NAV returns are as of November 30, 2024 and Distribution Returns include the distribution announced today.







You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's plan.

If the Fund(s) estimate(s) that it has distributed more than its income and capital gains, a portion of your distribution

may

be

a

return

of

capital.

A

return

of

capital

may

occur,

for

example,

when

some

or

all

of

the

money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject

to

changes based

on

tax

regulations.

The

Fund

will

send

you

a

Form

1099

DIV

for

the

calendar

year

that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Return figures provided below are based on the change in the Fund's Net Asset Value per share ("NAV"), compared to the annualized distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the NAV

on

the

last day of the month prior to distribution record date.

















Annualized



























Fund

5-Year Fiscal YTD Fiscal YTD Fiscal YTD



NAV Return (1) NAV Dist Rate NAV Return NAV Dist Rate CHI

9.38

% 10.84

% 5.65

% 1.81

% CHY

9.60

% 10.78

% 5.61

% 1.80

% CSQ

15.88

% 6.61

% 6.64

% 1.10

% CCD

10.29

% 11.51

% 6.61

% 1.92

% CPZ

6.76

% 9.64

% 0.32

% 1.61

%











(1) Since inception for CPZ





Note:

NAV

returns are

as

of

November

30,

2024,

and

Distribution

Returns include

the

distribution

announced

today.

While

the

NAV

performance

may

be

indicative

of

the

Fund's investment

performance,

it

does

not

measure

the value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund. The value of a shareholder's investment in the Fund is determined

by

the

Fund's market

price,

which is

based

on

the

supply and

demand

for

the

Fund's shares

in

the open market. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Monthly distributions offer shareholders the opportunity to accumulate more shares in a fund via the automatic dividend reinvestment plan. For example, if a fund's shares are trading at a premium, distributions will be automatically reinvested through the plan at NAV or 95% of the market price, whichever is greater; if shares are trading at a discount, distributions will be reinvested at the market price through an open market purchase program. Thus, the plan offers current shareholders an efficient method of accumulating additional shares with a potential for cost savings. Please see the dividend reinvestment plan for more information.

Important Notes about Performance and Risk

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. As with other investments, market price will fluctuate with the market and upon sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value and may be worth

more

or

less

than

your

original investment.

Returns

at

NAV

reflect the

deduction

of

the

Fund's management fee, debt leverage costs and other expenses. You can purchase or sell common shares daily. Like any other stock, market price will fluctuate with the market. Upon sale, your shares may have a market price that is above

or below net asset value and may be worth more or less than your original investment. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount which is a market price that is below their net asset value.

About

Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity, and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an interval fund, ETFs, and

UCITS

funds.

Clients include

major

corporations,

pension

funds,

endowments,

foundations

and

individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York City, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Calamos , Instagram @calamos_investments , or at .

*Calamos

Investments

LLC,

referred

to

herein

as

Calamos

Investments®,

is

a

financial

services

company

offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

SOURCE Calamos Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED