Renowned Architect Kazuyo Sejima Appointed To United States-Japan Foundation Board

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally celebrated Japanese architect Kazuyo Sejima has been named a Trustee at the United States-Japan Foundation (USJF), further strengthening her influential role in promoting cross-cultural exchange and collaboration. She has been a leader both in promoting the role of women in architecture, and in redefining the use of public space for community purposes.

Sejima, a founder of Kazuyo Sejima & Associates and co-founder of SANAA (Sejima and Nishizawa and Associates), is known for her groundbreaking work in minimalist architecture and her dedication to creating spaces that connect people with their surroundings. Her architectural contributions have earned global recognition, including the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize, awarded jointly with co-founder Ryue Nishizawa in 2010.



Sejima's architectural accomplishments span numerous internationally renowned projects, such as the New Museum in New York City, the Rolex Learning Center in Switzerland, and the Louvre-Lens in France. In Japan, she has designed iconic public spaces, including Kanazawa's 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art and the New Kagawa Prefectural Sports Arena. Her minimalist design philosophy emphasizes transparency and harmony, seamlessly blending built and natural environments.

Sejima won the Jane Drew Prize for Architecture for her contribution to raising the profile of women in architecture. The Jane Drew Prize is given annually as part of the W Awards, a program held by The Architectural Review and Architects' Journal, which was previously known as the Women in Architecture Awards. "Beyond the formal, structural, and material experimentation of her work, Sejima is one of too few female architects to have established themselves on the international stage," said The Architectural Review editor Manon Mollard. "Her courage, tenacity, and success are critical reminders that it is possible."

"Sejima-san will contribute her insightful perspective and deep understanding of art, architecture, and culture, enhancing the Foundation's mission of supporting initiatives that advance social, economic, and cultural connections," said Lawrence K. Fish, USJF board chair. "As an architect who has consistently challenged conventions and expanded the possibilities of design, Sejima-san brings a unique, innovative approach to the Foundation's programs."

Sejima said, "When I was a child, an American family moved next door, and I have fond memories of them introducing me to many worlds I had never known. Because of that, I am honored to now be involved in passing on various activities to the next generation."

