Inari Medical Announces Joint Venture In Greater China

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today announced it has entered into a joint venture with 6 Dimensions Capital (“6 Dimensions”) and its successor fund 120 Capital, and VFLO Medical (“VFLO”), a medical device incubated by 6 Dimensions and 120 Capital, to provide access to Inari's innovative for patients with significant unmet needs in Greater China.

“This joint venture allows many different types of patients and hospitals to access and benefit from Inari's technologies across multiple segments of China's complex healthcare delivery system,” said Drew Hykes, Chief Executive Officer of Inari.“We are excited to partner with 6 Dimensions and 120 Capital to introduce our products through VFLO to the rapidly expanding interventional market in Greater China."

“Inari is the leader in mechanical thrombectomy and our strategic partnership is significant and game-changing for the current standard of care in China,” said Rebecca Zhu, Managing Partner of 6 Dimensions Capital, and also Director of VFLO Medical.“We share Inari's unwavering commitment to developing innovative technologies for underserved patients and believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those suffering from venous and other vascular diseases in China.”

The joint venture will allow Inari to commercialize its devices through VFLO's established infrastructure, local relationships, and deep commercial expertise in Greater China. VFLO will also have the right to use Inari's technology to manufacture products for domestic sale in Greater China. VFLO's expertise and commitment to patients are complementary to Inari's global strengths in the development, manufacture, and sale of venous thrombectomy and other products.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and four other targeted disease states. We are just getting started. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

About 6 Dimensions Capital and 120 Capital

120 Capital is a successor fund of 6 Dimensions Capital and is a US-domiciled leading global healthcare investment firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. The firm is dedicated to supporting healthcare companies with operations in the US, Europe, China, Israel, and other regions. For more information, visit .

About VFLO Medical

VFLO is a medical device company based in China that was established in 2021 by 6 Dimensions and 120 Capital, and a team of prominent and experienced industry professionals to create a leading medical device platform with a focus on making innovative vascular therapies available to Chinese patients.

