Sitime To Present At The Raymond James TMT And Consumer Conference On December 10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced that SiTime will present at the Raymond James TMT and Consumer to be held at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York, NY. SiTime management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 and will hold meetings with participating investors throughout the day.

A live and archived webcast of the Company's fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime's Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

...

SiTime Corporation

Beth Howe

Chief Financial Officer

...