Oportun To Present At Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven services company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference.

Oportun's Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, Jonathan Coblentz, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conference. The presentation will begin at 2:30 pm ET on December 4th and can be accessed live at this .

A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the“IR calendar” section of Oportun's Investor Relations website under“News & Events” at . A replay will be available for an additional 90 days via the same links following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $19.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com .

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

...

Media Contact

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Oportun

...

(415) 596-1978