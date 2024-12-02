Award-Winning Author Joan Romney Groves Captures The Essence Of Home In Where Is My Home?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where many people wander, one learns that there's still no place like home at the end of the day.Award-winning author Joan Romney Groves , in collaboration with PageTurner Press and Media, crafts an engaging and heartwarming children's story that will undoubtedly have children thankful for being in their own home-much like Sonic, a feral cat, in Where Is My Home?The story begins with Tally, a mother cat, and her four kittens, all ready to leave her care at just two months old. While Tally's other kittens quickly found new homes, Sonic's distrust of humans set him apart. When Mrs. Newbold, one of the adopters, suggested Sonic would be happiest in her mom's barn in the company of the wild farm animals, Mrs. Jakes agreed. The barn-30 miles from Sonic's birthplace-seemed like a perfect fit for the freedom-loving feline.At first, Sonic thrived in his new environment, reveling in the open spaces and the company of wild animals. But the challenges of life soon set in. From encounters with skunks and weasels to brushes with danger on highways and scavenging for food in garbage cans, Sonic quickly realized that surviving on his own was far from easy. With each obstacle, Sonic discovered the stark contrast between the harsh realities of the outside world and the warmth and safety of a loving home.Months of wandering left Sonic longing for a place to call his own. Eventually, his journey led him back to where it all began-with the Jakes family. Having experienced the hardships of life on the road, Sonic returned as a transformed and affectionate cat, finding the love and care he once avoided.A worthwhile children's title with moral lessons, Barbara Miller of Hollywood Book Review praises the book as“the perfect read for a heartwarming and unforgettable tale,” adding that Where Is My Home?“is a must-have for every family library.”Erica Diamond of Pacific Book Review highlights the book's unique charm, calling it“a combination of morals, adventures, and a maternal overtone of love.” She continues,“Every child will be captivated by this book-and what's not to love about a book with a kitten as the protagonist?”Encourage a love for reading in children by gifting them this meaningful story. Copies of Where Is My Home? are available at .

