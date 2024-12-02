The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Carol L. Rowe As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Carol L. Rowe is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions as a Leading Environmental Consultant and President of CWM Company Inc.

Carol L. Rowe has established herself as a prominent figure in environmental consulting, serving as the president of CWM Company Inc. since 1991. Under her leadership, CWM Company Inc. has become a pivotal player in the industry, particularly known for its expertise in groundwater remediation and environmental management systems.

Ms. Rowe's journey in environmental studies began with a Bachelor of Science in geology from the Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1984, followed by a Master of Arts in environmental studies from the University of Illinois Springfield in 1987. She is a certified Professional Geologist, bringing a wealth of academic and professional qualifications to her role.

Throughout her career spanning over 30 years, Ms. Rowe has been instrumental in developing clean coal technologies and new regulations for groundwater and underground storage tank legislation. Her proactive approach and deep insights have significantly contributed to addressing environmental challenges with professionalism and foresight.

Her dedication and expertise have been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Governor's Award from the Coal Development Board, which underscores her substantial contributions to the field.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Rowe finds joy in creative pursuits such as making jewelry and practicing photography. She is actively involved in community service, participating in

fundraisers for parish schools through her local church.

Looking ahead, Ms. Rowe aims to diversify

CWM Company Inc.'s portfolio into road construction projects and collaborate on state-owned property redevelopment with the Illinois Capital Development Board and Illinois Department of Transportation. Her vision for the future underscores her commitment to innovation and sustainable development in environmental consulting.

