The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barbara D. Bartlik, MD As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024

Barbara D. Bartlik, MD is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to Pioneering Integrative Psychiatry.

Dr. Barbara D. Bartlik, a distinguished psychiatrist specializing in integrative psychiatry, continues to lead with innovation and compassion in her field. With over three decades of experience, Dr. Bartlik has established herself as a trusted practitioner, renowned for her holistic approach to mental and sexual wellness.

Barbara D Bartlik MD

Dr.

Bartlik's journey in medicine began with a strong academic foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Science with a double major in biology and chemistry from the University of Hartford, followed by her Medical Degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She completed her psychiatry residency and research fellowship at New York University Medical Center, where she honed her expertise in psychiatric care and holistic medicine.

Board certified in psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr.

Bartlik holds additional certifications in integrative medicine from the American Board of Physician Specialties and in sexology from the American Board of Sexology. Her commitment to advancing patient care led her to pioneer telehealth sessions, providing accessible psychiatric services beyond traditional office settings.

Dr.

Bartlik's private practice in Manhattan focuses on integrative psychiatry, blending conventional psychiatric treatment with lifestyle interventions, nutritional strategies, and herbal supplements. She specializes in addressing women's health issues, sexual dysfunction, and a wide range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, PTSD, autism spectrum disorders, and various sexual dysfunctions.

As a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a member of prestigious affiliations such as the American Nutrition Association and Integrative Pain Healers Alliance, Dr. Bartlik is recognized for her outstanding contributions to psychiatry and integrative medicine.

Bartlik is recognized for her outstanding contributions to psychiatry and integrative medicine. She has been honored in Castle Connolly's list of Top Doctors for her exemplary patient care and clinical expertise.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr.

Bartlik is a published author and co-editor of "Integrative Sexual Health," a comprehensive resource published by Oxford University Press. Her contributions to scientific publications and textbook chapters further underscore her commitment to advancing the field of psychiatry.

Outside of medicine, Dr.

Bartlik enjoys playing tennis with Central Park Tennis and bike riding, activities that complement her dedication to holistic health and well-being. She attributes her success to the support of her family, including her husband, Mr. David Carroll, and their two children.

Looking ahead, Dr.

Bartlik aims to continue expanding her practice while solidifying her reputation as a leading expert in mental health and sexual wellness. Her philosophy revolves around providing comprehensive, compassionate care that integrates evidence-based holistic approaches to enhance her patients' quality of life.

