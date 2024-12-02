Duck Creek Partners With Suncorp To Deliver A Suite Of Cloud-Native, Low-Code Core Insurance Delivery Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Suncorp's 'digital insurer' policy transformation program will empower it to deliver improved customer and employee outcomes

SYDNEY, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, has announced a new partnership with Suncorp, one of Australia's and New Zealand's largest general insurers.

Duck Creek will deliver cloud-native, low-code core insurance delivery solutions as part of Suncorp's recently announced 'digital insurer' policy transformation program. Duck Creek's SaaS solutions will replace multiple on-premises legacy systems and help Suncorp achieve its customer-outcome and value focused strategies.

The multi-year agreement for Duck Creek policy, billing and Clarity (data, insights and AI) solutions is an important milestone, and will underpin the next era of technology modernisation and process simplification for Suncorp. Duck Creek's cohesive and comprehensive suite is expected to reduce Suncorp's technological complexity, support their ability to deliver enhanced customer value and personalisation, and improve operational efficiency.

Suncorp aims to develop more customer-centric, data-driven and brand-specific propositions and experiences without the associated complexity; and deliver value to market faster and more efficiently across its personal and commercial brands in Australia and New Zealand.

“Modernising our core insurance platforms will help us deliver innovative and affordable customer propositions, simplify and streamline our operations, and importantly enable our people,” said Lisa Harrison, Chief Executive Consumer Insurance at Suncorp.

“Through a rigorous RFP process, we selected Duck Creek as it has a proven track record both globally and locally.”

“This is a multi-year program designed to roll out new capabilities in a safe, smart and efficient way. We have assigned dedicated business and technical leadership to work alongside Duck Creek and our integration partner, with strong governance structures and oversight.

“We look forward to a successful ongoing partnership with Duck Creek to help deliver this important program,” Ms. Harrison said.

“Suncorp is pushing the boundaries of insurance innovation. They appreciate that they're not in the business of just insuring assets, but of delivering confidence and better experiences and outcomes for their policyholders,” said Christian Erickson, Managing Director (APAC) of Duck Creek Technologies.“Duck Creek's vision, to transform insurance technology, helping insurers be smarter, faster and more efficient, and provide the best protection for people and businesses, is aligned with Suncorp's, as a future-focused and protection-driven insurer. This makes us ideal partners and we're honored to be a part of helping deliver Suncorp's strategy. We believe Suncorp will push us to think and innovate differently and we are excited for the outcomes we will achieve together.”

The unique modular architecture of Duck Creek's OnDemand platform will help accelerate Suncorp's innovation timelines, reducing new product time-to-market from months to weeks and product amendments from weeks to days. The OnDemand platform will also help Suncorp increase automation, eliminate manual processes and enhance data-driven decision making.

"Our policyholder-centric solutions are designed to equip Suncorp to overcome any technological obstacles and refocus resources toward delivering new innovative customer propositions and experiences," Mr. Erickson said.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group is an ASX-listed Trans–Tasman insurance company, headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. With a heritage dating back more than 100 years, Suncorp provides insurance products and services through some of Australia and New Zealand's most recognisable brands.

