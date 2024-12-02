Faces Of Social Equity Launches To Help Entrepreneurs Impacted By The War On Drugs Thrive In The Legal Cannabis Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maxime Kot is a cannabis expert with more than ten years experience. She serves on the board of Faces of Social Equity.

The new program aims to help individuals navigate state-specific social equity regulations to ensure their successful entry into the cannabis market.

- Maxime KotPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new online platform has been created to help social equity applicants, industry stakeholders, politicians and the public learn more about the cannabis industry's Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) movement. Dubbed the Faces of Social Equity, the site connects social equity candidates in the cannabis industry with resources, business strategies, and support.The innovative program offers collaborative support for social equity candidates, including business strategy training and mentorship throughout the licensing process. The Faces of Social Equity team has decades of combined experience in real estate, startups, cannabis, and other industries, allowing mentors to assist social equity candidates every step of the way.Social equity eligibility varies by state, with each using similar criteria to identify qualified applicants. Qualifications typically include residency in disproportionately impacted communities that were highly impacted by the war on drugs, people with cannabis-related crimes on their record, and specific income requirements.The site will be led by an advisory board including Maxime Kot, a licensing advisor with more than a decade of experience in the cannabis industry.“Our team knows all too well how difficult the cannabis licensing process can be and we are honored to help qualified social equity applicants get their businesses off the ground,” said Kot.Those interested in securing a cannabis license can check out the Faces of Social Equity map of states with social equity programs to learn more about the specific requirements in their state. The site will be expanded to include additional resources as they become available.To learn more about Faces of Social Equity or connect with a licensing expert, visit FacesOfSocialEquity .###About Faces of Social EquityEstablished in 2024, Faces of Social Equity is an online platform intended to level the playing field in the cannabis industry. With a mission to empower individuals disproportionately affected by past cannabis laws, the program's mentors work is rooted in multiple decades of combined experience in real estate, startups, cannabis, and other industries. For more information about Faces of Social Equity and to see if you qualify for a license, facesofsocialequity.

