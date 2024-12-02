Cadmium Appoints Sean Brady As CEO To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FOREST HILL, Md., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium, the leading provider of event and management solutions, announced today that Sean Brady will take over as Chief Executive Officer effective December 2. Sean succeeds current CEO John

Pierson, who will transition into retirement while remaining an active Board member.

"Sean Brady brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will propel Cadmium to new heights," said John Pierson. "I'm committed to working closely with Sean as an advisor to ensure a seamless transition. I'm confident his leadership will enable Cadmium to continue to thrive, and I wish him all the best in this exciting role."

Sean Brady joins Cadmium with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Most recently, he served as President and COO at Maropost, where he oversaw strategic operations and enhanced company performance. His career includes leadership roles such as CEO of Terminus, where he championed customer engagement strategies, and President of Emarsys Americas, where he played a pivotal role in its acquisition by SAP. Earlier in his career, Sean helped transform ExactTarget into a multibillion-dollar enterprise, culminating in its acquisition by Salesforce.

"I am honored to join Cadmium as CEO and lead its next chapter of innovation and growth," said Sean Brady. "Cadmium's dedication to empowering associations with transformative technology aligns with my vision for fostering impactful solutions that create lasting value for customers."

Rushi Kulkarni, Managing Director at Symphony Technology Group (STG) and Cadmium Board member, added: "We are deeply grateful for John Pierson's leadership, which established Cadmium as a trailblazer in event and continuing education technology. As we wish John a joyful retirement, we are confident Sean's expertise and vision will drive Cadmium's continued success."

