Launch Consulting Welcomes John Cipolla As President To Drive Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Consulting , part of The Planet Group and a leading AI-first digital transformation consultancy, is proud to announce the appointment of John Cipolla as its new President. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores Launch's commitment to accelerating innovation and delivering transformative solutions to its clients.



John Cipolla, President, Launch Consulting

Continue Reading

Cipolla brings a wealth of leadership experience in technology consulting, organizational transformation, and business strategy to Launch. With a track record of building high-performing teams, cloud-first organizations, fostering a culture of excellence, and developing innovative solutions that drive business outcomes, he is poised to guide Launch's continued growth and success.



"John's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Launch Consulting," said Tim Simmerly, CEO of The Planet Group. "His deep expertise in driving digital innovation and his passion for empowering organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced technology landscape make him the ideal leader to spearhead our next phase of growth."



Cipolla joins Launch Consulting after a distinguished career with market leaders like Atos/Eviden, Accenture, Insight Enterprises, NetApp, and AT&T, during which he led numerous large-scale initiatives, blending cutting-edge technology with human-centric strategies. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration, adaptability, and results-driven execution, aligning seamlessly with Launch's mission to create meaningful AI-first solutions for modern challenges.



"I'm honored to join Launch at this pivotal moment," said Cipolla. "My focus is on accelerating our clients' growth through innovative solutions that deliver impactful business outcomes. Together with Launch's talented team, we will build a best-in-class consulting community that is client-obsessed and backed by delivery excellence."



As President, Cipolla will oversee the company's strategic direction, go-to-market, operational excellence, and ecosystem partnerships, ensuring that Launch continues to lead in delivering innovative, AI-driven, and data-focused solutions.



About Launch Consulting

Launch Consulting, part of The Planet Group, is an AI-first digital transformation consultancy that helps Fortune 1000 customers harness the power of data, software, and AI to advance their business and compete. Our approach blends specialized industry experience with deep expertise in a local and global delivery model that supports all aspects of transformation. We help our customers make bold moves with confidence to build their future state. Learn more at launchconsulting .

About The Planet Group

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners Fund VI, LP, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the areas of Technology and Digital Transformation, Engineering, Marketing, and Professional Services. Named one of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US, Europe, India, and LATAM. Learn more at theplanetgroup .

Media Contact :

Elizabeth Spayne

VP, Marketing, The Planet Group

781.530.3191 | [email protected]

SOURCE Launch Consulting

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED