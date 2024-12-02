Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Fourth Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2024:

October 2024

Dr. Lin Morel

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Beyond Words Group Inc.

Joanne Fern

Owner

J&S Operated Equipment Rentals

Harry H. Kazakian

Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer

USA Express Legal & Investigative Services Inc.

Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez

Regents' Professor (Retired)

University of New Mexico

Dr. Floyd W. McCoy

Professor Emeritus

University of Hawaii-Windward

November 2024

Jillian C. Bergeron

Master Aesthetician and Holistic Healer

Dr. Gordon E. MacKinnon

Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Educator

MacKinnon Psychological Associates

Michael Ettinger, Esq.

President

Ettinger Law Firm

James R. Eigenberg

County Commissioner

Jackson County, Minnesota

Victor M. Renteria

Secondary School Educator

Bowie High School

December 2024

Dr. Douglas C. Munski

Professor

University of North Dakota

Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson

Academic Dean (Retired)

Wallace State Community College

Lea-Ann M. Riddell, RN

Manager of Resident Care

Steeves & Rozema

Dr. Richard Ferrell

Associate Professor of Psychiatry

Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth College

Michael Garvich

Senior Product Care Engineer Team Leader

Electrolux North America

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

