Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Fourth Quarter Of 2024

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.
Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.
The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2024:
October 2024
Dr. Lin Morel
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Beyond Words Group Inc.
Joanne Fern
Owner
J&S Operated Equipment Rentals
Harry H. Kazakian
Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
USA Express Legal & Investigative Services Inc.
Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez
Regents' Professor (Retired)
University of New Mexico
Dr. Floyd W. McCoy
Professor Emeritus
University of Hawaii-Windward
November 2024
Jillian C. Bergeron
Master Aesthetician and Holistic Healer
Dr. Gordon E. MacKinnon
Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Educator
MacKinnon Psychological Associates
Michael Ettinger, Esq.
President
Ettinger Law Firm
James R. Eigenberg
County Commissioner
Jackson County, Minnesota
Victor M. Renteria
Secondary School Educator
Bowie High School
December 2024
Dr. Douglas C. Munski
Professor
University of North Dakota
Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson
Academic Dean (Retired)
Wallace State Community College
Lea-Ann M. Riddell, RN
Manager of Resident Care
Steeves & Rozema
Dr. Richard Ferrell
Associate Professor of Psychiatry
Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth College
Michael Garvich
Senior Product Care Engineer Team Leader
Electrolux North America
Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.
About Marquis Who's Who®
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .
