Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees For The Fourth Quarter Of 2024


12/2/2024 3:30:59 PM

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website . Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 15 prominent listees in the fourth quarter of 2024:

October 2024

Dr. Lin Morel
 Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Beyond Words Group Inc.

Joanne Fern
 Owner
J&S Operated Equipment Rentals

Harry H. Kazakian
 Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
USA Express Legal & Investigative Services Inc.

Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez
 Regents' Professor (Retired)
University of New Mexico

Dr. Floyd W. McCoy
 Professor Emeritus
University of Hawaii-Windward

November 2024

Jillian C. Bergeron
 Master Aesthetician and Holistic Healer

Dr. Gordon E. MacKinnon
 Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Educator
MacKinnon Psychological Associates

Michael Ettinger, Esq.
 President
Ettinger Law Firm

James R. Eigenberg
 County Commissioner
Jackson County, Minnesota

Victor M. Renteria
 Secondary School Educator
Bowie High School

December 2024

Dr. Douglas C. Munski
 Professor
University of North Dakota

Dr. Imogene Mathison Mixson
 Academic Dean (Retired)
Wallace State Community College

Lea-Ann M. Riddell, RN
 Manager of Resident Care
Steeves & Rozema

Dr. Richard Ferrell
 Associate Professor of Psychiatry
Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth College

Michael Garvich
 Senior Product Care Engineer Team Leader
Electrolux North America

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

About Marquis Who's Who®

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the first edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited via the official Marquis Who's Who® website at .

