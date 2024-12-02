ALS NETWORK SEEKS SUPPORT FOR THE ALS COMMUNITY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Giving Tuesday & Year-End Tax-Deductible Gifts Support Care, Research, and Advocacy Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Support from individual and corporate donors fuels

the life-improving work of the

ALS , formerly ALS Golden West. The ALS Network offers hope and help throughout the ALS community by providing localized, free care services, helping enact critical legislation, and funding innovative research across the globe.

This Giving Tuesday, donations to the ALS Network will be matched up to $50,000 by a generous donor.

"The ALS Network is truly a family of support for people living with ALS, their loved ones, and caregivers," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "Success in finding improved treatments and cures for ALS will only be achieved in partnership with the public. Participation in our Giving Tuesday and end-of-year fundraising campaigns will dramatically accelerate the fight against ALS."



Tax-deductible contributions help the ALS Network serve the largest ALS patient population in the United States, assisting more than 2,000 families a year across California and Hawaii.

Over the last decade, the ALS Network has been able to boldly grow its mission . This has included:



Serving 36% more clients and families living with ALS

An increase in financial grants to families by 500%

Partnerships with 15 more local ALS clinics for a total of 31 – a 100% increase

30 monthly connection groups – a 50% increase since 2014

A 500% increase in the number of medical equipment and communication devices loaned free of charge to people living with ALS each year

Investing more than $17 million in ALS research to date, and the commitment remains steadfast in supporting groundbreaking science both locally and globally.

Formation of the California ALS Registry, to provide essential information on the incidence and prevalence of ALS

Multi-year state funding for the ALS Network's wraparound model of care An income tax return donation option for California residents to help fund ALS research starting in 2025

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a fatal, neurodegenerative illness that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. People with ALS lose the ability to move, speak, swallow, and, eventually, to breathe. People who have served in any branch of the military are diagnosed with ALS nearly twice as often as the general population. Currently, there are no known cures for ALS. Find out more at and make a gift at alsnetwork

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit alsnetwork or email [email protected] . You can also engage on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

Vanessa Martin

[email protected]



SOURCE ALS Network

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED