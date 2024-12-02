Tapping The Solana Ecosystem Sends This AI & Crypto Company’S Shares Soaring

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) While the price of most %Cryptocurrencies such as %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) and %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) are down slightly on the day, the important takeaway is that they remain near all-time highs, likely taking a break from their recent runs, before making a new bullish run in the near future. How they’ll ultimately do in the long run is anyone’s guess, but companies of all sizes believe that the future is friendly for the space and continue to pivot to get a piece of the action.

This morning, %BOTS Inc. (OTC: $BTZI), a blockchain and robotics innovation company, unveiled its strategic pivot into the development and deployment of autonomous AI agents powered by the Solana blockchain.

BOTS Inc. is designing advanced autonomous AI agents, software entities capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human oversight. These agents will utilize machine learning to evolve and improve, operating on the Solana blockchain, a platform renowned for its scalability, speed, and cost-efficiency.

"With this transformative initiative, we are not just keeping pace with innovation-we are shaping the future of decentralized AI," BTZI leadership team commented. "Our focus is on delivering scalable, secure, and energy-efficient solutions to meet the growing demand for advanced autonomous technologies."

Inspired by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy, BOTS Inc. plans to accumulate and hold Solana (SOL) as a strategic financial reserve.

This initiative aims to strengthen the company's financial position while leveraging the long-term potential of Solana's native cryptocurrency.

Investors applauded the announcement, sending shares of BTZI up 50% to $0.075 in heavy trading in mid-morning trading.