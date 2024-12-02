China’S Space Race Gets Real: New Commercial Spaceport Launches First Rocket

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's commercial space ambitions took a concrete step forward when the Long March 12 rocket lifted off from the new Hainan Commercial Space Launch Site.



The launch marked two significant achievements - the debut of both a new rocket and China's first dedicated commercial spaceport.



The 62-meter-tall Long March 12 successfully deployed two experimental satellites while demonstrating China's growing launch capabilities.



This rocket can carry 12,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit, making it a practical workhorse for China's planned satellite networks. The new spaceport solves a critical problem for China's space industry.



Until now, commercial companies had to compete for limited launch slots at government facilities. The Hainan site changes this with two specialized launch pads - one dedicated to the Long March 8 rocket and another capable of handling 19 different rocket types from nine companies.







Each pad can support 16 launches annually, potentially doubling China's commercial launch capacity. The coastal location also provides a key advantage - rockets can fly over the ocean rather than populated areas, eliminating the risk of debris falling on land.

China's Space Ambitions

The timing matters because China aims to launch its own version of SpaceX 's Starlink satellite network. Called Guowang, this project plans to deploy 14,000 satellites by 2030.



Meeting this goal would require launching seven satellites every day - a pace only possible with dedicated commercial facilities. The new spaceport represents a 4 billion yuan ($550 million) investment in China's space future.



Beyond just rockets and satellites, it signals China's commitment to building a complete commercial space ecosystem that can compete globally.



For the global space industry, this development means increased competition in the commercial launch market. China's combination of new rockets, dedicated facilities, and ambitious satellite plans could reshape how space access is priced and provided worldwide.



The success of this first launch opens the door for more commercial space companies to access orbit regularly. With two operational pads and multiple compatible rockets, the Hainan spaceport removes a major bottleneck in China's growing commercial space sector.

MENAFN02122024007421016031ID1108948243