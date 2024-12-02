Cyclone Fengal: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Seeks ₹2,000 Crore NDRF Assistance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Cyclone Fengal: In view of the unprecedented devastation caused by flooding in the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal , Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking assistance of ₹2,000 crore.

Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

Stalin stated that the cyclone affected 1.5 crore people in 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.

He added that 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland has been inundated, and critical infrastructure has also been damaged.

“Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge Hon'ble @PMOIndia Thiru. @NarendraModi to release ₹2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts,” said Stalin in a post on X handle.

The Chief Minister has also requested the deputation of a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

“Based on their findings, I seek your kind consideration for further financial assistance,” he added.

What did Stalin say in a letter to PM Modi?

- The districts of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi, in particular, received rainfall equivalent to an entire season's average (more than 50 cm) in a single day, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and crops.

- A dedicated workforce comprising 38,000 government officials and 1,12,000 trained first responders are actively engaged in rescue and relief operations.

- The State Government has estimated that Rs. 2,475 crores is required for temporary restoration efforts. Despite our best efforts, the scale of this disaster has overwhelmed the state's resources.

- Given the magnitude of destruction and the urgent need for restoration, I humbly request immediate release of an interim relief amounting to Rs. 2,000 crores from the NDRF.

Puducherry govt announces relief assistance

₹5,000 relief assistance has been announced by the Puducherry government to all ration cardholders affected by Cyclone Fengal, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy said on Monday.

“Additionally, due to heavy rainfall, 10,000 hectares of crops in Puducherry have been damaged. Therefore, we have decided to provide ₹30,000 per hectare to affected farmers,” the CM said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several parts of south India, including North interior Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, for Tuesday.

The low-pressure area is likely to emerge into the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around December 3.