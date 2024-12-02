Drug Peddler's House Attached In North Kashmir's Kupwara
Date
12/2/2024 3:19:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Monday attached a residential house belonging to an alleged drug peddler in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.
“In a significant move against drug trafficking, police in Kupwara have attached the residential house of Lateef Ahmad Chouhan, a resident of Surigam Lolab,” a police spokesman said.
He said the action pertains to a case registered under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at the Sogam police station.
The action was taken under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS), he added.
The spokesman said the property was identified during the investigation as illegally acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking.
