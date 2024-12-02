Newsweek Recognizes Mcadam Financial As One Of America’S Top Financial Advisory Firms

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McAdam Financial, a nationally recognized wealth management firm founded in 2008, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Top Advisory Firms for 2025 by Newsweek . This prestigious honor highlights the firm's commitment to providing exceptional financial advice and services to its clients.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Top Financial Advisory Firms,” said Michael McAdam, CEO, Principal & Founder at McAdam Financial.“This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to providing personalized financial solutions that help our clients achieve their long-term goals.”

Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, selected McAdam Financial for its commitment to innovative financial solutions, fiduciary responsibility, and a client-first approach. This recognition underscores the firm's dedication to going beyond traditional financial advice and providing comprehensive, personalized solutions.

McAdam has received numerous accolades in addition to its most recent from Newsweek. USA Today named the firm a Best Financial Advisory Firm in 2023 and 2024. Additionally, McAdam has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America six times (2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).

About McAdam Financial

Founded in 2008, McAdam Financial is a nationally recognized independent financial advisory firm. Its Philadelphia headquarters leads a nationwide network of fiduciary financial advisors operating in Boston, Chicago, and Tysons Corner. The firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals through a comprehensive approach that includes retirement planning, 401(k) optimization, tax and insurance analysis, investment planning, education planning, estate planning, and employer benefits optimization. McAdam Financial provides specialized strategies to grow, sustain, and protect wealth, helping enable clients to enjoy a secure and fulfilling retirement.

Important Disclosures

Awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications are not indicative of McAdam's future performance, should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that such client will experience a certain level of results if McAdam is engaged, or continues to be engaged to provide investment advisory services, nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of McAdam by any of its clients.

Rankings published by magazines, and others, generally base their selections exclusively on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized adviser. Such awards, rankings, ratings, and/or recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Generally, rankings are based on information prepared and submitted by the adviser.

The awards listed do not require membership or payment for consideration. By virtue of disclosing an award ranking, McAdam is disclosing favorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked above other advisors) and unfavorable ratings (to the extent that McAdam is ranked below other advisors). The awards and rankings are independently granted. McAdam is not affiliated with the awarding rating services or and/or publications listed.

America's Top Financial Advisory Firms award received in 2024 were granted by Newsweek, with assistance from Plant-A Insights Group. McAdam LLC did not apply for or pay for the award. The ranking of the best registered investment advisory firms is based on methodology determined by Plant-A Insights Group and Newsweek .

