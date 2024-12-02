AZAL Continues To Offer Discounts With Cyber Monday Campaign
12/2/2024 3:13:31 PM
Azerbaijan's national air carrier, AZAL, continues to impress
its passengers with special offers. The airline launches the Cyber
Monday campaign, offering discounted tickets.
On December 2, passengers can purchase flight tickets on all
regular international routes of AZAL with a 30% discount. To take
advantage of this exclusive offer, simply enter the promo code
CM2024 in the designated field when booking tickets on the
airline's website or mobile app.
The offer is valid for flights operated from January 11 to April
30, 2025.
It is important to note that the campaign applies to all classes
of regular international flights but does not include taxes and
fees. Please note that the promotion also excludes high-demand
travel periods, codeshare, charter, and domestic flights. The
number of discounted tickets is limited.
Discounted tickets under the Cyber Monday campaign can be
purchased through AZAL's official website at or via the airline's mobile app. To download the
app, please follow this link:
Wishing you delightful flights and unforgettable journeys with
AZAL!
